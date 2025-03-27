Share

Havana, Cuba.- Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil highlighted the humanist vocation of Cuban healthcare personnel, in response to criticism from U.S. State Department Secretary Marco Rubio, it was revealed today in Caracas.

Only the “atrocious” envy and extreme hatred of a figure like him “can lead him to question a mission of love and solidarity with the entire world,” the senior diplomat wrote Wednesday night on his Telegram account.

Gil pointed out that Rubio “is incapable of seeing into the eyes of the millions of human beings, women and men, whose lives have been saved thanks to the selflessness of thousands of Cuban doctors.”

He indicated that these specialized personnel have traveled the world, giving their all without asking for anything in return, other than the satisfaction of having served humanity.

The Bolivarian Foreign Minister expressed that while Washington imposes blockades and finances conflicts, “Cuban doctors have brought health and hope to millions in the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, and even Europe, saving lives in the midst of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, which causes COVID-19.

Although it pains him, “this humanistic vocation is only possible thanks to the internationalism and socialism built by the Cuban Revolution,” he emphasized. He affirmed that, as much as it stings, while Cuba sends healthcare personnel, the United States exports war and misery.

In recent days, authorities from several Caribbean countries, such as Guyana, Belize, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Barbados, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, have come out in defense of the Cuban medical missions and recognized their contribution to protecting the health of their people.