Vaccines Magazine publishes results of the application of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus in children

Havana, Cuba.- The magazine Vaccines published the results of the evaluation of the cellular response in children vaccinated with the heterologous scheme of Cuban vaccines Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, compared with natural infection.

The article is entitled Comparative Immune Response after Vaccination with Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus Heterologous Scheme and Natural Infection in Young Children.

This was announced through Facebook by Dagmar García Rivera, doctor in Pharmaceutical Sciences and senior researcher and director of Research at the Finlay Vaccine Institute, the center where this immunogen against COVID-19 was created.

According to the expert, the publication recognizes that this is the first report of in-depth characterization of the cellular response induced by protein vaccines in children under 12 years of age. The decision to conjugate RBD with Tetanus Toxoid sought to activate a memory b and t response, as demonstrated in the article.

Furthermore, she explained that vaccination with Soberana induces a coordinated humoral and cellular memory response against COVID-19 in the pediatric population, which is qualitatively superior to the response generated by natural infection.

Vaccines highlighted that, together with its safety profile, the heterologous Soberana 02-Soberana Plus scheme is an excellent alternative for vaccination against COVID-19 in children.

Dr. García Rivera pointed out that with this there are more than 25 scientific publications published between 2020 and 2023 associated with the clinical development of our vaccines.