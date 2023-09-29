Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged on Thursday the success of the Summit of the Group of 77 and China, held in Havana on the 15th and 16th, and described it as an event of global interest.

At the closing of the 10th Congress of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), the largest mass organization in the country, the head of state stressed that much of the triumph of the Summit was due to the contribution of Cubans, despite the fact that detractors of the island tried to take away the relevance of the central theme.

He denounced that enemies of the Cuban Revolution tried to demerit the issues discussed at the Summit, “as if the South was indifferent or unnecessary to discuss science, technology and innovation”.

Díaz-Canel stressed that the pronouncements of almost all the leaders of the group, which represents 80 percent of the world’s population, highlighted the importance of the event to face common problems such as poverty and development.

He added that in the midst of the difficulties and shortages, it was possible to organize a memorable and austere Summit and to prepare a solid intervention to be presented to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), as a synthesis of the position of the G77 and China on the most pressing global problems.

The President pointed out that during his stay at the UN, opponents of the Revolution also threatened and tried to carry out boycotts, however they failed and Cuba received numerous expressions of solidarity in the United States, mainly by young people who believe that a better world is possible.

“In that international scenario -he stressed- Cuba carried the voice of the South, denounced the problems of the region, several bilateral meetings were held and the Caribbean nation was the protagonist together with Venezuela of an act of solidarity in New York,” he detailed.

He said that the meetings held in that city with representatives of various sectors confirmed the importance of bringing the Cuban truth to the world, showing the real face of the largest Antillean island and demanding the lifting of coercive measures.

The Cuban president indicated that although there has been no lack of questioning of the Havana Summit and the country’s presence at the UNGA, considering the Cuban context of the intensified blockade with its daily difficulties and shortages, “Cuba cannot isolate itself, nor accept the isolation that they intend to impose on it because they have not been able to break it”.

Cuba assumed the pro tempore presidency of the G77 and China last January, the first time it leads this mechanism and in that capacity it convened the summit meeting.