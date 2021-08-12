Caracas, venezuela.- The ozone therapy from ‘Barrio Adentro’ health program shows today positive results in Venezuela in the treatment of patients with Covid-19 and other health problems, one year after it began.

According to figures provided by Cuban doctor Lisvany Consuegra, since August 12, 2020, more than 23,800 treatment sessions have been carried out through rectal insufflation, musculoskeletal infiltrative therapy and bag gassing.

The person in charge of the program in the South American nation highlighted to the press the benefits of this health service since its preventive, curative function or as part of rehabilitation of people affected by various diseases.

During its first phase, ozone therapy was added to the medical protocol for dealing with Covid-19 due to its therapeutic benefits, including rectally triggering all antioxidant effects of the body, the expert explained.

The second stage of the program expanded the use of this treatment to the rest of medical specialties, also including the services of Comprehensive Rehabilitation Rooms, in order to expand the therapeutic range in health institutions.

Consuegra said the Venezuelan population welcomes these services installed by the Bolivarian Government through the Cuban medical program, which carried out 16,300 treatment sessions for Covid-19 patients and more than 4,600 in other health problems.

Given the multiple benefits of ozone therapy, President Nicolás Maduro inaugurated the National Ozone Scientific Center in January 2021 to promote this complementary medical alternative in the management and care of various diseases, especially Covid-19.

With the decisive support of Cuba, the National Ozone Program of ‘Barrio Adentro’ Mission celebrates this Thursday a year of work in Venezuela, along with the efforts of the Bolivarian Government to preserve the health and life of the people.