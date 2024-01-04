Havana, Cuba,- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero today recognized the work of the island’s doctors and nurses on the 40th anniversary of the creation of a renowned primary care program.

On the 40th anniversary of the creation of the Family Doctor and Nurse Program at the initiative of Fidel (Castro), all our recognition to those who day by day contribute to its development and strengthening, keeping alive the founding ideas, the head of government stressed on the social network X.

Marrero shared on the platform a phrase of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, in which he highlights the transcendence of the initiative and its impact on future generations.

With direct attention to families in every block, nurses and specialists in General Comprehensive Medicine have been a fundamental factor in vaccination campaigns and the promotion of proper health habits in the communities.

This has allowed the Caribbean country to reach high levels in practically all health indicators, which places it at the level of the most highly developed nations, with advances recognized by the World Health Organization and other entities.