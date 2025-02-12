Share

Havana, Cuba.- Science in Cuba is a consequence of its educational system, the deputy director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, Yuri Valdés, said on Tuesday at the 19th International Congress Pedagogy 2025 that is taking place at Havana’s Convention Center.

According to the scientist, Cuba created a robust educational system, conceived by the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, which provides talents, infrastructure and means for the care of the population in the medical field.

Valdés pointed out that the development of the biopharmaceutical industry systematically interacts with a wide network of universities and other academic institutions that lead to results such as obtaining vaccines and medical equipment of recognized international prestige.

Along these lines, he recalled that Cuba could design and produce its own vaccines to fight the Covid 19 pandemic, giving the nation sovereignty to save lives.

“The country’s biotechnology industry has more than 40 companies with a high scientific level evaluated among the most important in the world, essentially due to the investment made in its human capital and knowledge,” the researcher stated.

The expert explained the role of the institution he heads in the training of professionals and the production of vaccines, associated with the promotion of science at early ages, as well as the consolidation of an exchange network with educational institutions with a high impact on the production of medicines.

With the central theme “Education, science and innovation for human development,” the International Congress Pedagogy 2025 was inaugurated on Monday in a ceremony attended by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other top officials.

The event brings together teachers, professors, researchers and leaders from the sector from 32 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia and the United States.