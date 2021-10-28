Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) on Thursday considers for approval four bills aimed at reforming the country’s judicial system, as part of the 7th ordinary period of sessions.

Lawmakers are virtually analyzing the bills on Courts of Justice, Code of Processes, Criminal Processes and Administrative Processes, which were already debated in previous study sessions.

The legislative agenda also includes the high supervision of the work done by the Ministry of Construction, the agreements adopted by the Council of State in the inter-session period, and the proposal so that Prime Minister Manuel Marrero reports on his performance, among other matters.

The Parliament held on Wednesday its first day of work within the 7th ordinary period of the 9th Legislature, during which the legislators addressed issues such as the implementation of the 2020 State Budget and the situation of economy until late September.

Likewise, they were informed about the progress of the ‘Monetary Overhaul Task,’ the name under which the country undertook in January this year the elimination of the monetary and exchange duality, devalued Cuban peso at a rate of 24 pesos (CUP) per US dollar, and carried out wage and price reforms, among other actions.

The lawmakers also paid tribute to the scientists and health workers who, at this stage, spared no effort to save lives from Covid-19, and received updated information on the fight against the pandemic.

The Assembly rejected, by means of a declaration, the recent actions by the United States Government to try to subvert the constitutional order in the Caribbean nation, and supported the socialist social system.