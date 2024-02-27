Cuba thanks Kenyan government for its cooperation in research on doctors

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs today thanked the Kenyan Government for its cooperation in investigating to clarify the situation of the island’s doctors Assel Herrera Correa and Landy Rodríguez Hernández.

With the efforts of the president of Cuban Parliament, Esteban Lazo, during his visit to Kenya and the meeting with President William Ruto, sensitive although limited information was obtained that will allow to clarify the alleged death of the doctors in Somalia, where they were kidnapped.

The special envoy of the President of the Republic of Cuba for this matter confirmed the spirit of cooperation of the Kenyan Government and thanked it for its understanding regarding this sensitive and painful matter, as detailed by the island’s Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The information obtained is currently being processed by the authorities in charge of closely monitoring such an important investigation. Meanwhile, efforts continue with various governments and international actors in search of cooperation and greater clarification.

Surgeon Landy Rodríguez Hernández and general medicine specialist Assel Herrera Correa were kidnapped on April 12, 2019, in the Kenyan city of Mandera, on the border with Somalia and the target of attacks by the Somali-origin group Al Shabaab.

As detailed in the terrorist group’s Telegram account, the doctors died in an attack with American drones in the city of Jilib, Lower Juba region. However, so far there is no official communication in this regard.

For its part, the Halqabsi New media outlet recalled that the US Africa Command reported that on February 9, it carried out an airstrike against Al-Shabaab in the Yaaq Dabeyl area of ??the Lower Juba region, which resulted in the death of two militants.