Cuba reports one thousand 37 new cases with Covid-19

Havana city, Cuba.- The national director of Epidemiology of Cuba, Francisco Durán, reported today that in the last hours a thousand 37 new infections with Covid-19 were reported.

Durán in his daily press conference specified that 13 people died over the last 24 hours as a result of this disease.

He explained that 4,895 patients with the ailment are in the country’s hospitals.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths from Covid-19 totals 525 and the number of infected since March 2020 has risen to 93 thousand 511, Duran said.