Havana, Sep 29 (Prensa Latina) Cuba today reported 5,617 positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and 48 deaths due to complications with the disease, the lowest number of deaths in the last two months.

In a televised press conference, the National Director of Epidemiology of the Public Health Ministry, Dr. Francisco Duran, detailed that the country has accumulated 872,425 diagnosed with this coronavirus since March 11, 2020 and 7,378 fatalities.

The day before, 43,062 samples were studied for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and a total of 9,509,303 tests have been analyzed on the island.

Duran pointed out that 68,436 people are still admitted; of them, 34,686 suspects to Covid-19, 2,764 in epidemiological surveillance and 30,986 with the active virus.