Havana, Cuba.- Representatives of Cuba participate as delegates to the event Inclusive Human Development and Equitable Access to Health Products, a forum of the European Union and Latin America and the Caribbean taking place today in Brussels.

The director of Science and Technological Innovation of the Ministry of Public Health, Ileana Morales, and the scientist Agustín Lage will participate in the two-day high-level meeting, framed in the roadmap agreed last year by the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) at their 3rd Summit.

Morales will be one of the speakers this Thursday at the round table aimed at addressing triangular cooperation for access to health and well-being, which will also include officials and experts from countries such as Brazil, Spain and Guyana.

For his part, Lage, former director of the Center for Molecular Immunology in Havana and current advisor to the Presidency of BioCubaFarma, will be part of the panel tomorrow that will discuss the challenges, opportunities and good practices in Europe and the Latin American and Caribbean region in innovation and affordability of health products.

It is expected that the delegates will share the experiences accumulated by the island in decades of medical collaboration and promotion of biotechnological development.

At their Third Summit, held in Brussels last July, the European Union and CELAC agreed to strengthen bi-regional cooperation in the field of health, from the perspective of its relevance in human development.

The forum will include in its debates the promotion of equitable and sustainable societies, the facilitation of access to health products, cooperation, regulatory frameworks, technological innovation and public and private investments to strengthen pharmaceutical capacities.