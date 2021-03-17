Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced on Tuesday the inequalities existing in the United States in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, reflected in unemployment and access to health services.

On his official Twitter account, the foreign minister recalled the 18 million unemployed US citizens and 745,000 who request subsidies to face the crisis caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Rodriguez also mentioned low-income families, which ‘not only face the disease, but also the shortage of access to health services,’ he twitted.

According to a report on CNN en Español news channel, the pandemic is accentuating the problem of inequality in the United States, in terms of wages and wealth.

Lower-income workers, minority communities and women represent many of the hardest-hit sectors by lockdown measures, the US news channel reported.

It further illustrated that, in December 2020, black and Hispanic unemployment rates were much higher than the national average.

Other information places the Latino community in US as one of the most affected by the crisis, due to the jobs they carry out, shortage of access to health services and public policies that relegate them from any government aid.