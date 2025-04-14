Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, stated today that the island continues its efforts to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the abduction of two Cuban doctors in Kenya, Assel Herrera Correa and Landy Rodríguez Hernández, who were carrying out an international medical mission.

In a post on X, Rodríguez stated that this Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the abduction of the medical professionals, and emphasized that the search for answers remains a top priority for the Cuban government.

Surgeon Landy Rodríguez Hernández and specialist in general medicine Assel Herrera Correa were taken hostage on April 12, 2019, in the Kenyan city of Mandera, which is situated on the border with Somalia and targeted by the Somali-origin group Al Shabaab.

On February 17, 2024, it was reported that the doctors had been killed in an airstrike conducted by the United States military in Somalia on February 15.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated at the time that, despite the numerous attempts made by the Cuban authorities, it was not possible to obtain any information or evidence that would allow them to reach a definitive conclusion and determine whether the doctors were still alive.

It could be stated, however, that on the evening of February 15, the Africa Command of the United States military – in charge of operations in Somalia and other countries on the continent – launched an air strike in the vicinity of the Cuban medical team.

Therefore, the Cuban government repeatedly requested, through direct communications and diplomatic notes to the U.S. government, detailed information about the events.

The northern country confirmed that an assault occurred in the vicinity of the medical personnel, although the exact location was not specified.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the United States failed to act with the necessary swiftness and seriousness.