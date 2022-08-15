Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Argentina will send its first batch of 2.7 tons of medical supplies to Cuba as solidarity support following death-dealing fire at the Matanzas oil terminal, Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero reported Sunday. On Twitter, the foreign minister specified his country´s donation will be made on Monday. There will be other shipments on […]

Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Argentina will send its first batch of 2.7 tons of medical supplies to Cuba as solidarity support following death-dealing fire at the Matanzas oil terminal, Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero reported Sunday.

On Twitter, the foreign minister specified his country´s donation will be made on Monday.

There will be other shipments on Thursday and Friday. Solidarity and cooperation guide our foreign policy, Cafiero said.

In recent days, a great number of parties including Frente Grande and Somos Barrios de Pie expressed their strong support for the Cuban government and people, as well as their confidence that Cuba will overcome these complex times.

The Argentine Movement of Solidarity, Association of Graduates in Cuba and the Union of Cuban Residents, on the other hand, started off a campaign to collect medical supplies and medicines to treat those injured people in the large-scale fire.