Havana, Cuba- Cuban health authorities reported on Saturday 950 new cases of Covid-19, and the country has reached 71,584 patients diagnosed with the disease since March 11, 2020.

In a televised appearance, the national director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Durán, pointed out that those confirmed on Friday, there are 118 more than those notified on Thursday, which demonstrates the complex epidemiological situation in force throughout the national territory.

“Of the 950, 931 are the result of autochthonous transmission, the highest number of people in the category during the last 15 days,” he said. Nineteen patients had a source of infection abroad.

After reporting one person’s death due to complications with Covid-19, Durán explained that Cuba has 414 deaths and presents a lethality rate of 0.58 percent, lower than the world rate of 2.20 and that of the Americas (2.40).

In the last hours, 850 people were discharged from the hospital after overcoming the disease, and the total number of recovered patients reached 67,697.