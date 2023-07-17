Cárdenas, Matanzas.- With a simple tribute to student leader José Antonio Echeverría Bianchi, on the 91st anniversary of his birth, the celebration of Children’s Day in Cuba began today in his hometown. Students of the Student Federation of Secondary Education (FEEM) laid a wreath at the foot of the statue of the martyr who led […]

Students of the Student Federation of Secondary Education (FEEM) laid a wreath at the foot of the statue of the martyr who led the seizure of the Radio Reloj radio station on March 13, 1957, located in the park that bears his name, right in front of his birth house turned into a museum.

Deiyenis Bermúdez Leyva, secretary of the Young Communist League (UJC) in the municipality of Cárdenas, told the Cuban News Agency that the new generations continue to be committed to the legacy of José Antonio and keep his ideas alive.

After the tribute, the children and their families took center stage and enjoyed clowns, jugglers, acrobats and participation games, as part of the activities that take place every third Sunday of July to celebrate his day throughout the country.

Gretta Boy Rivero, who came with her daughter to enjoy the celebrations in this city in the province of Matanzas, highlighted the dynamism of the summer proposal where children can have fun in a healthy way and which in turn is a fun and economical option for family recreation.