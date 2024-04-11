Havana, Cuba.- Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Revolution, and Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, participated Wednesday in the transfer and burial ceremony of the fighters of the Third Eastern Front.

“Some 19 combatants who fell in the war or died after the triumph of the Revolution returned together with their leader, Commander Juan Almeida Bosque,” the dignitary declared in X.

The Third Eastern Front Santiago de Cuba or III Front Doctor Mario Muñoz Monroy, was created by the Rebel Army to carry out the National Liberation War (1956-1958) against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1958).

Founded in March 1958 by Commander Juan Almeida Bosque, with military operations base in the mountainous area near the city of Santiago, it covered some six thousand square kilometers.

These covered from the vicinity of Bayamo to Santiago de Cuba, including the territories of Baire, Jiguaní, Contramaestre, Guisa, Santa Rita, Maffo, Palma Soriano, Aguacate, Ramón de Guaninao, Central América, Dos Palmas, El Cobre, Melgarejo, El Cristo, El Caney, south of San Luis, Loma del Gato and Chivirico