Havana, Cuba.- With the presence of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro, and the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Second Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) began its 10th Legislature.

Gathered at the Havana Convention Palace, during this session the deputies will analyze the objectives and goals of the economy for 2024, how the process of implementation of the Family Code, Law 114 of the penal process and a group of agreements and decrees laws of the Council of State, to be ratified.

During this session, which will be held until next Friday at the Palacio de las Convenciones in the capital, the work of the provincial governments of Las Tunas (east) and Cienfuegos (center-south) will be evaluated.

The parliamentarians will receive an update on the legislative schedule for the year that is coming to an end, and the programming of parliamentary activities for 2024; likewise, the agencies and provincial governments that will be accountable in July will be decided.