Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel attends the inauguration of the First International Scientific Convention of the University of Havana, Saber-UH, in the context of the 295th anniversary of this center of higher studies.

The forum, which will last until June 2, will be attended by national and foreign professors and researchers, specialists in Economics, Accounting, Tourism and Administration, with the aim of socializing the scientific and professional production related to these areas of knowledge.

The event will be attended by more than two thousand participants from the five continents, with an agenda that includes 35 events on biotechnology and biomedical sciences, renewable energies, environment and sustainable development.

It also includes debates on law, basic sciences, local development, problems of higher education in the 21st century, economics and public administration, relations with the United States, public policies, cultural, archival and heritage processes.

During the event, the movement of amateur university artists will present a cultural gala to more than two thousand foreign guests from 38 countries and Cubans, to whom they will show their musical and dance skills, among other proposals.

On the closing day, at the Aula Magna of the University of Havana, the ceremony of investiture as Doctor Honoris Causa in Social and Humanistic Sciences of the renowned Cuban singer-songwriter Silvio Rodriguez is scheduled.