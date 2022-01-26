Havana, Cuba.- The Progressive International organization celebrated the efforts made by Cuba to immunize its population against Covid-19 and its willingness to help other countries with the contribution of its domestically-made vaccines.

A report published on the organization’s official website recognized Cuba’s altruism, evidenced in the commitment assumed to extend its medical brigades in pursuit of the development of capacities and training for the distribution of vaccines.

It also highlighted the plans to supply 200 million doses of nationally produced Covid-19 vaccines to the Global South, a determination described by the general coordinator, David Adler, as a “lifesaving” gesture.

The organization also recognized Cuba’s will to carry out technological transfers when possible for the production of said preparations in low-income countries.

Cuban vaccines use a technological platform of protein subunits, based on protein antigens, which facilitates their production on a scale and their storage, since they do not require freezing temperatures, the organization highlighted.

It also praised the donations made to countries that requested assistance with vaccines, such as Syria and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, without forgetting the contributions to other countries such as Argentina, Iran, Venezuela, Vietnam and Nicaragua.

The Progressive International received on Tuesday a presentation about the Cuban vaccines, of which there are three to date (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala) although work is being done on others.