Havana, Cuba.- The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) announced that it is backing the promotion of another initiative in Cuba in favor of rural women’s employment.

In this case, the initiative will involve forestry enterprises in seven municipalities in the country, namely Los Arabos in Matanzas province (west); Santo Domingo, Corralillo and Quemado de Güines in Villa Clara (central), and Amancio, Colombia and Jobabo in Las Tunas (east).

According to the agency, the project is part of the “Climate Resilience in Cuba’s Agricultural Ecosystems” (IRES) project, implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture on the island, with technical assistance from FAO and financing from the Green Climate Fund.

The new work options will be associated with the creation of brigades for the extraction of pine resin, which will offer women the possibility of obtaining immediate and sustained economic income over time, said the UN entity.

In its first stage, the project will provide tools to facilitate resin extraction, such as a bar, a half-moon, a mallet, an adze, a pole, a tracer, as well as harvesting supplies, such as plastic pots, nails, hammers and ladders.

Pine resin extraction for productive purposes is carried out here in mature plantations before logging takes place, and its average annual yield can be up to two tons per hectare, the source explained.

This natural substance is a renewable raw material widely used in the chemical industry for various purposes, which makes it a product in high demand in the market.

According to FAO, IRES seeks not only to generate employment opportunities for women from different communities, but also to enhance their participation in sectors traditionally dominated by men. The project’s links with companies committed to gender equity, she said, will facilitate hiring and training in key roles.

The program, she said, will not only benefit the women employed directly, but will also contribute to strengthening the local economy and the social progress of the communities.By supporting their insertion into the labor market in diverse sectors, diversity, inclusion and sustainable economic growth will be promoted, the UN entity said.

Aligned with the objectives of the National Program for the Advancement of Women in Rural Areas, IRES is committed to a better life by promoting equal opportunities and the active participation of Cuban women in economic and social development, in line with FAO’s Strategic Framework 2022-2031, the statement added.