Havana, Cuba.- The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, said the process of bank re-structuring implemented in the country is an important step for the economy.

In his profile on the social network X, the president assured that he is aware of the debates generated regarding the issue, while explaining that this measure will be carried out gradually.

Joaquín Alonso and Alberto Quiñones, president and vice-president of the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC), respectively, explained that since last August 3 the country adopted a group of measures for bank re-structuring of operations in order to increase the use of electronic payment channels.

In the radio-television program Mesa Redonda on Monday, they referred that this process involves the Central State Administration agencies, local governments and all the economic actors of the society.

The president of the BCC stated that this is a gradual process, for which they estimate six months, and does not imply that cash will disappear, but rather that those who use electronic payment will obtain benefits such as discounts.

He recalled that among the electronic payment channels available are ATMs, POS terminals, telephone banking, remote banking, Transfermóvil, Bolsa Mi Transfer and Enzona.