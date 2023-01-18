Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reiterated today his call to promote innovation as one of the essential mechanisms to achieve the country’s development, in the midst of the current difficulties. Too much is imitated, and salvation lies in creating. Create is the pass word of this generation,’ wrote the Cuban president on his Twitter […]

Too much is imitated, and salvation lies in creating. Create is the pass word of this generation,’ wrote the Cuban president on his Twitter account, recalling those words of National Hero José Martí, a few days before the 170th anniversary of his birth, on January 28.

In his message on that social network, he pointed out that that phrase of the Apostle of Cuban independence is more than a century old, but ‘it is valid for today as well as for the future’.

More than once, in his public appearances, Diaz-Canel has referred to the importance of creation to achieve the progress of the Antillean nation in different areas, despite the current international economic crisis and the effects of the U.S. blockade.

On December 2, in an exchange between the country’s leadership and representatives of the Cuban business system on the impact of science, technology and research in the country’s business system, the president said that ‘only with innovation can adversities be overcome’.

In this sense, he highlighted the possibilities it offers in the rationalization of processes to obtain better results for any of the goals set by Cuba in the pursuit of its prosperity.

The first thing we have to recognize is the importance of scientific research and innovation for the development of the socialist state enterprise’, said the Head of State at the meeting.