Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Susellys Pérez Mesa, met with the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the African nation, Frederick Shava, to discuss the possibilities for collaboration in various areas.

Both officials examined the advancement of current projects within the scope of their ministry, which could potentially contribute to the strengthening of economic and commercial relations.

They also discussed the invitation to participate in the International University Forum scheduled for 2026 in Havana.

Furthermore, Pérez Mesa provided Shava with an update on the Government Management System based on Science and Innovation in Cuba, as well as on potential areas of collaboration in line with the Zimbabwean Executive’s desire to strengthen these areas.