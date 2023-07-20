Havana, Cuba.- Diaz-Canel stressed that for a correct compliance with the regulations there must be no lack of professional ethics in the work of legal operators. Photo: Estudios Revolucion Havana, July 19 (RHC)– The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, said Wednesday […]

Havana, July 19 (RHC)– The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, said Wednesday that the implementation of the Family Code should be followed up and the training of legal professionals related to the issue should be increased.

During an analysis on the progress of the regulation, carried out during the debates prior to the first ordinary period of sessions of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) in its 10th Legislature, the head of state indicated that such a novel law entails challenges and preparation.

“The real victory of what the Code can represent for Cuban society is its implementation,” he assured, while urging lawmakers to follow up on all the recently approved rules.

Díaz-Canel stressed that for a correct compliance with the regulations, professional ethics should not be lacking in the work of legal operators.

At the meeting, the Minister of Justice, Oscar Silvera explained that in the messaging application Whatsapp channels were enabled to receive queries from citizens.

Likewise, he added that some of the most requested topics were parental responsibility, revocation of housing donations and recognition of socio-affective kinship.

She informed that guidelines were issued to carry out the necessary coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office, the Courts and the multidisciplinary teams assisted by the Federation of Cuban Women in each territory.

Silvera stressed that executives and officials of the Ministry of Justice have carried out control actions in notary and registry units of the Caribbean nation, in addition, they reviewed public instruments, civil status books and models of affective unions and marriages between persons of the same gender.

On the other hand, the Attorney General of the Republic, Yamila Peña pointed out that her office continues working on training and preparation of legal professionals who work directly with the Code.

She added that the organ is following up on the insufficiencies detected, and pointed out that it is necessary to increase the quality of the investigations of civil, family and notarial matters.

In the debate, the highest representatives of the Union of Jurists of Cuba and the People’s Supreme Court addressed the positive experiences recorded in the implementation of the law, however, there is still work to be done in the systematic preparation of legal professionals.