Havana, Cuba.- Dancers from more than a dozen countries will showcase their talent on the cobblestones of the historic center of this capital, which has become the stage of the International Festival of Dance in Urban Landscapes Old Havana: City in Movement.

In its 26th edition, the event will take place until April 24 in parks, squares and roads of the Wonder City, while it will serve as a space for the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Retazos Dance Theater group.

The company directed by Isabel Bustos is in charge of organizing the event, designed to promote dance in public spaces and consolidate the cultural agenda of the Office of the Historian of this city.

Habana Vieja: Ciudad en Movimiento is a different and unusual event that seeks to bring the spectator closer to a combination of artistic manifestations inspired by the history, architecture and design of one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the world, according to the bases of the event that has been held annually since 1996.

At a press conference, Bustos pointed out that the event will be held at emblematic sites such as the Plaza de Armas and Las Carolinas, which have become the main venues for public presentations, as well as the Diversity Hall, the A+ Center for teenagers and Havana Creative Spaces.

In this way, it will cover a wide spectrum of artistic trends and manifestations, exhibitions, concerts, video art presentations, performance and other expressions, capable of fostering the incorporation of new talents and promoting professional development.