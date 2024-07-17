Share

Havana, Cuba.- The progress of the Cuban government’s action plan to correct distortions and boost the economy will be on the agenda of the National Assembly of People’s Power today as it begins the third session of its ninth legislature.

Gathered in the capital’s Palacio de las Convenciones, the legislators will hear Wednesday about the state of the Caribbean nation’s economy at the end of the first half of the year.

The legislators will also receive an update on the execution of the 2024 National Budget and the settlement of the 2023 budget.

During this session of the National Assembly, which will last until July 20, the Ministry of Internal Trade and the Provincial Government of People’s Power of Villa Clara (center) will present their accounts to the legislative body.

They will also elect the lay judges of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, and analyze the bills on Citizenship, Migration and Aliens, as well as those on Administrative Procedure, Transparency and Access to Public Information, and the System of Honorary Titles and Decorations.

Since the 15th, the committees of the National Assembly have been evaluating the functioning of Cuban agencies, the progress of processes in the economic sphere, the advancement of women, the situation of transportation and housing, as a prelude to the third regular session.

On Tuesday, the deputies, accompanied by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, analyzed the policy for the law of the socialist state enterprise, an institution considered as the main subject of the national economy, as established in the Constitution of the Republic.

Composed of more than 400 deputies, the National Assembly of People’s Power is the highest legislative body in Cuba and currently one of the most feminized in the world.