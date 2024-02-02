Havana, Cuba.- The University of Matanzas (UM) received this Thursday the visit of a delegation from the Fondwa House of Higher Studies in the Republic of Haiti, in order to promote academic and research links between both institutions.

According to Miladys Moreno, institutional communicator of the UM, the visitors held an exchange with members of research projects and scientific leaders of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences (FCA), in addition to learning about its potential in the areas of investigation.

The rector of the Haitian house of higher education, Ludsonde Lafontant, commented on his interest in converting his country’s university into a different, transformative academy that contributes through training to the sustainable development of the country with increasingly better-prepared professionals.

After a detailed presentation of the academic research trajectory of both educational institutions, new work projections emerged which, according to Moreno, will expand the development framework of cooperation projects towards other areas of development of interest to both the universities and their countries.

The University of Fondwa is an academy located in Haiti’s the mountainous region and that provides opportunities for improvement to children of farmers in areas such as veterinary medicine, agricultural sciences and administration.

Promoting collaboration with other academic institutions is a premise of the UM, which over the years has expanded its field of scientific research in the different spheres that are vital for the development of the country.