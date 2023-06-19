Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel described as unforgettable the legacy of revolutionary Vilma Espín on the 16th anniversary of her death. On June 18, 2007, Cuba lost one of its most beloved and bravest daughters; a sweet, intelligent, and radical heroine. Clandestine fighter, daring, guerrilla fighter, wife, mother, and feminist leader,” the president wrote […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel described as unforgettable the legacy of revolutionary Vilma Espín on the 16th anniversary of her death.

On June 18, 2007, Cuba lost one of its most beloved and bravest daughters; a sweet, intelligent, and radical heroine. Clandestine fighter, daring, guerrilla fighter, wife, mother, and feminist leader,” the president wrote on Twitter.

He also recalled the historic leader of the Caribbean nation, Fidel Castro, when he said that “everything that dies fighting for the Revolution leaves energy along the way”.

For his part, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero described her on the same social network as a heroine of the mountains and the plains, a woman without equal, sweet, and unconditional to the revolutionary process of the island.

Espín had active participation in the July 26th revolutionary movement and in the struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1958).

Under the nom de guerre Deborah was a distinguished clandestine combatant under the orders of Frank País, especially during the uprising of November 30, 1956, in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.

In 1958 she joined the Rebel Army where she continued to stand out for the coordination tasks of the clandestine movement and her actions in the Second Frank País Eastern Front.

The also renowned chemical engineer took her scientific knowledge to practical actions for the benefit of society, and since the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, on January 1, 1959, she led the main political actions of the country to materialize the full access of women to their rights.

For her work in this field, she is recognized as the eternal president of the Federation of Cuban Women.