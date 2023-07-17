Brussels, Belgium.- Cuba and its civil society will denounce the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade and its consequences at the Brussels-2023 Peoples’ Summit, economist Nicolás Valladares said here today. The president of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba (ANEC) in Havana highlighted the space that the forum held at the Free […]

Brussels, Belgium.- Cuba and its civil society will denounce the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade and its consequences at the Brussels-2023 Peoples’ Summit, economist Nicolás Valladares said here today.

The president of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba (ANEC) in Havana highlighted the space that the forum held at the Free University of Brussels represents to debate on the world’s problems and to denounce them.

We wonder why a country like Cuba, which sends doctors and educators to so many places in the world, is blocked, said the delegate to the Peoples’ Summit, which will be held on July 17 and 18 in parallel to the 3rd Summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

According to Valladares, despite the complex situation resulting from U.S. aggressiveness, the largest of the Antilles has successes in various sectors, including health and education, and shares them at the international level.

Therefore, we have much to contribute to the world, and that will be our message at the meeting of social movements, said the also president of the Economic Association of the Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU).

The economist insisted on the value of the People’s Summit to analyze the challenges of humanity and seek unity and solidarity in the face of them.

There are many challenges, more than 750 million people are illiterate, hundreds of millions live in poverty and inequalities are many, in a planet where a few accumulate more assets than 50 percent of the global population, he stressed.

Valladares also estimated that the Peoples’ Summit will be a platform to demand an end to the hypocrisy of talking about North-South articulation without accompanying this discourse with practical actions to face the problems together.