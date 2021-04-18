Havana city, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel will participate at the 27th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government on April 21, the Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

According to the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Cubaminrex), the meeting will take place in virtual format under the theme Innovation for Sustainable Development-Objectives 2030. Ibero-America facing the challenge of the Coronavirus.

The Cuban delegation will also include the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez; of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, and of Science, Technology and Environment, Elba Rosa Perez. As a prelude to the Summit, the meeting of National Coordinators and those responsible for cooperation took place, as well as the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ibero-America.

At that meeting, the foreign ministers ‘underlined the importance of multilateralism, consensus and Ibero-American cooperation’ to deal with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the cause of Covid-19, the Ibero-American General Secretariat said in a communiqué.

In the face of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘they stressed the importance of equitable access to vaccines and rapid and flexible international financing, with mechanisms that respond to the specific needs of the countries,’ the text states.

The documents approved by the foreign ministers will feed part of the final declaration of the Summit in Andorra, a small European nation located between Spain and France.