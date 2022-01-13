Havana, Cuba.- Cuba thanked the Government of Japan for a donation of 84 buses as part of the Non-Reimbursable Financial Aid, through the Procurement Agency, Japan International Cooperation System JICS).

Cuban Ambassador in Tokyo Miguel A. Ramirez explained on his Twitter account and a video on YouTube that the buses left Colombia, where they were assembled, on January 9 and must arrive in eastern Cuba on Thursday.

Ramirez also recognized the efficient management of the companies Itochu Corporation, Isuzu Motors and Busscar de Colombia.

He expressed his gratitude for the countless expressions of solidarity from the Japanese government with Cuba, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Havana’s General Directorate of Provincial Transportation, these buses will be used to reinforce transportation in the Cuban capital. The buses are part of a development project for the city and the improvement of passenger movement, for which they will be operated by the Guanabo and Bahia bus terminals, and will be start providing services after the technical and quality reviews have been carried out by Cuban authorities.