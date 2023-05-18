Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs today congratulated the people and Government of the Kingdom of Norway on the occasion of its national holiday. Through Twitter, the island’s foreign ministry ratified its willingness to continue strengthening ties between the non-nations. Norway’s National Day is celebrated on May 17, commemorating the signing of the […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs today congratulated the people and Government of the Kingdom of Norway on the occasion of its national holiday.

Through Twitter, the island’s foreign ministry ratified its willingness to continue strengthening ties between the non-nations.

Norway’s National Day is celebrated on May 17, commemorating the signing of the Constitution in 1814.

Havana and Oslo established relations at the Legation level on May 12, 1909 and rose to the rank of Embassy in November 1961. Since 1993, Norway has voted in favor of the Cuban resolution against the blockade imposed on the island by the United States for more than half a century.