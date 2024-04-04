Havana, Cuba.- Members of the Union of Young Communists of Cuba (UJC) will debate today on core issues of society and the challenges of the new generations on the first official day of the organization’s 12th Congress.

Around 400 delegates and almost a hundred guests will analyze in commissions issues related to the organic functioning of the UJC, the organization’s cadre policy, and the defense of the homeland.

Gathered in the capital’s Palacio de las Convenciones, the young people will also review productive economic issues, social policies and political-ideological work and the work with student organizations.

The day before, as part of the Congress activities, they received an update on how the implementation of the Comprehensive Policy for Children, Adolescents and Youth is progressing.

During a debate with the Cuban Ministers of Education, Higher Education, Communications, Labor and Social Security, Health and Science, Technology and Environment, the delegates were interested in how much is being done in the country to stimulate the labor insertion of young people, how the problem of teenage pregnancy is being addressed, as well as the participation of social workers in the transformation of communities.

This Tuesday, centers and outstanding young people of the Caribbean nation were also decorated with the Flag of Honor, the Julio Antonio Mella Order and the Abel Santamaría and José Antonio Echeverría Medals.

At the ceremony, which was attended by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the second secretary of the political organization, Meyvis Estevez, stressed that the Caribbean nation has a firm and loyal youth, “aware of its challenges, committed to its time and its history”, inspired by the ideas and legacy of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Under the slogan “Create your happiness”, this XII UJC Congress will celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the organization, founded by Fidel Castro on April 4, 1962, exactly one year after the creation of the José Martí Pioneers Organization.