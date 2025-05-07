Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban capital will soon host the 13th edition of the Un puente hacia La Habana festival, offering a diverse range of cultural events from May 16 to 18.

The main venues for this year’s event will be the House of Culture and the House of Music, both in the Plaza municipality, as reported at a press conference by Jorge Luis Robaina, a Cuban musician and the president of the organizing committee.

The festival will feature performances of renowned artists such as Waldo Mendoza, Ivette Cepeda, Cándido Fabré, Enid Rosales, and the Karamba and Buena Fe groups.

It will also include a children’s show, an electronic party with DJ Session, the Pastosa Fair, and other activities.

This edition is dedicated to Venezuela and Spain.

According to Robaina, the event is a significant occasion to further promote Cuban music on a global scale, particularly in light of the nation’s challenging context.