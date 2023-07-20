Havana, Cuba.- Three victories were achieved by Cuban athletes who are preparing for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, scheduled for next August. Roxana Gómez in the 400 meters, Rose Mary Almanza in the 800 meters and Luis Enrique Zayas in the high jump achieved first places in the Arcobaleno Athletics Meeting, in Italy. In […]

Roxana Gómez in the 400 meters, Rose Mary Almanza in the 800 meters and Luis Enrique Zayas in the high jump achieved first places in the Arcobaleno Athletics Meeting, in Italy.

In the oval lap, Roxana clocked 51.25 seconds, close to the 51.23 that won her the silver medal at the Centrocaribes in San Salvador.

This time her rivals did not demand too much from her and behind her she was followed by Latvian Gunta Vaicule, with 52.39 seconds, and British Louise Evans (53.62).

Almanza ran the 800 meters with a slightly better pace than the one she showed when she won in San Salvador 2023. Her time of 2:01.39 minutes allowed her to beat two Africans, Ethiopia’s Adanu Nenko (2:02.47) and Morocco’s Soukaina Kocak (2:02.51).

Zayas led in a competition without high level marks. The Pan American champion finished with 2.20 meters, after giving up 2.22 after securing the win and missing three attempts with the rod at 2.24.

South Africa’s Mpho Links also surpassed 2.20 meters, but on his third attempt.