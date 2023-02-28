Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel inaugurated today the 23rd Habano Festival and the associated Trade Fair at the Havana Convention Center. After two years of the pandemic, in which the event was not held, the new edition of the Fair receives 260 exhibitors from 11 countries and occupies almost 660 square meters of exhibition […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel inaugurated today the 23rd Habano Festival and the associated Trade Fair at the Havana Convention Center.

After two years of the pandemic, in which the event was not held, the new edition of the Fair receives 260 exhibitors from 11 countries and occupies almost 660 square meters of exhibition space.

During the inauguration, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, pointed out that the Fair is organized by the Convention Center and the Habanos S.A. corporation.

He commented that the event receives manufacturers and suppliers from the world of tobacco, artisans, collectors, suppliers of accessories for the smoker, manufacturers of luxury items, printers, transporters, and suppliers of gourmet products from all over the world.

Later, he thanked the presence of members of the accredited diplomatic corps in Cuba and the speakers from countries such as Germany, Italy, Hungary, Spain, Panama, Mexico, Costa Rica, Canada, Ecuador, and China.

He highlighted the response of the Cuban exhibitors, who have 95 stands, where “the varied offer of our country is shown in fields as diverse as crafts, cultural and musical production, fashion, tourism, gastronomy and of course, everything that has to do with Habanos”.

This group also includes collector’s items and smoker’s items, including the most varied and innovative cases and humidors, he added.

Malmierca invited to take advantage of the Fair as an ideal space for “technical and commercial exchanges between businessmen, suppliers, and the public, who come from all over the world attracted by the Habano culture.”

The Habano Festival, which has been held in Cuba since 1994, will include meetings, tastings, presentations, samples, and debates by people who come from more than 70 countries.