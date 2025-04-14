Share

Sydney, Australia.- The Sydney Opera House will host a vibrant concert of Cuban music tonight, a collaboration between Artists for Peace and the Cuban Embassy.

The event promises an unforgettable evening showcasing the soul of Cuba through captivating melodies and infectious rhythms.

Organizers describe Cuban music as a world of rhythm, soul, and innovation shaped by iconic figures like Miguel Matamoros, Ernesto Lecuona, and Compay Segundo. Matamoros revolutionized Cuban son with timeless pieces such as “Lágrimas Negras,” blending African and Spanish influences.

Lecuona fused classical music with Cuban rhythms in masterpieces like “Malagueña.” Compay Segundo, a master of Cuban son, revitalized the genre worldwide through the Buena Vista Social Club with classics like “Chan Chan.” These legends transformed Cuban music into a universal language of passion and energy that continues to resonate today.