Holguin, Cuba.- Tradition and modernity on Tuesday remain as premises in the 29th edition of the Romerias de Mayo (May Pilgrimages), a cultural event that will run until May 8 in the eastern Cuban province of Holguin.

Considered as the major activity organized by the Hermanos Saiz Association (AHS) in Cuba, the Romerias annually convene young creators from different artistic branches and countries, to promote and celebrate the young art in the first week of the 5th month of the year.

The traditional parade will start at the Mayor General Calixto Garcia stadium and end at La Periquera provincial museum, from where the opening remarks of the event will be broadcast.

The program also includes the start of several spaces, among them the Camara Azul (Blue Camera) event dedicated to the audiovisual production, “Destrabando la Trova” (Unlocking the New Song), “Electro Romerias” (acoustic music concerts), as well as the Congress of Thought and the Memoria Nuestra (Our Memory)-2022 Award for Young Researchers.

At the same time, the event proposes activities dedicated to photo exhibitions, performances of musical groups of different genres, dance companies and screening of short films and documentaries.

The Romerias de Mayo have been held in Holguin since May 3, 1994, to unite tradition and modernity in a place where the most representative of the national and international culture and significant projects by the AHS of each Cuban province converge.