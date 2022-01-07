Havana, Cuba.- Spanish writer and storyteller David Acera on Friday will embark on an artistic tour of several Cuban provinces that will connect the cultures of both nations.

During the tour, Acera will perform a repertoire adapted to different audiences, both children and adults, and will include sessions based on traditional Spanish, Asturian and Cuban tales.

The tour is a new step in the writer’s commitment to internationalization for the artistic and professional development of his one-man storytelling project, which already has 20 years of experience in the Asturian and national circuit.

Until February 9, the storyteller will take his art to audiences in Pinar del Rio, Havana, Santa Clara, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo, where he will join forces with the 32nd Guantanamera Theater Crusade, which is planning to visit more than 180 rural settlements this year.

According to a press release, the artist will perform his most recent show “Brujas, los cuentos escondidos” (Witches, the hidden tales), in which he combines oral narration with theater elements.