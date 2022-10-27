Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday recalled the first machete charge, carried out on October 26, 1868, by the Mambi forces during the initial actions of the Ten Years’ War. On his Twitter account, the head of State evoked the event that took place in Pinos de Baire, in the Santiago de Cuba […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday recalled the first machete charge, carried out on October 26, 1868, by the Mambi forces during the initial actions of the Ten Years’ War.

On his Twitter account, the head of State evoked the event that took place in Pinos de Baire, in the Santiago de Cuba municipality of Contramaestre.

He referred to the constitution 1959 of the National Revolutionary Militias (MNR) by leader Fidel Castro, with the aim of defending Cuba from the threats of military aggression and attacks by terrorist groups, funded from the United States.

In his words, the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution explained the reason for arming the people: “our cause is just (…) we do not want to harm anyone, nor does anyone have the right to harm us (…) we proclaim that we do not fear anything or anyone, we do not fear the measures that are plotted against us (…)’