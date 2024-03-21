Havana, Cuba.- The commitment of those present with the truth and the liberation of the people marked the closing, in this capital, of the III Patria International Colloquium this Wednesday.

The event was attended by Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and head of the Ideological Department, and Inés María Chapman Waugh, vice prime minister of the Republic, along with other leaders and authorities.

During the space, a video summary was viewed with the main peculiarities of the event, which was moved from its previous headquarters in Casa de las Américas to the Pabexpo fairgrounds, and was held for the first time in a format open to the public, which was able to obtain its tickets through the Ticket payment platform.

In keeping with its themes oriented to political and digital communication from the left, the event included, in addition to the conferences and workshops, the presentation of communicative experiences from around 60 projects in multiple places around the world, and the use of innovative technologies such as the immersive rooms, virtual reality and artificial intelligence, among other elements that were highly attractive to its participants.

When reading the final declaration of the meeting, the Cuban journalist Rosa Miriam Elizalde highlighted the need to expand analysis and strategies to the daily communicative task to face this extremely demanding historical moment for alternative voices in the face of attempts to impose the totalitarian hegemonic discourse .

To do this, he pointed out, it is necessary to abandon the instrumental vision of new technologies, to appropriate their platforms and take advantage of those spaces to spread truly emancipatory ideas and for social transformation.

The document thus denounced the illegal extraction and manipulation by information monopolies of user data, the use and development of increasingly sophisticated tools for cognitive warfare, and demanded the immediate release of Julian Assange and Pablo González , both unjustly detained in European prisons for exposing the manipulation and hypocrisy of the major news media

Through the document, the participants also expressed their firm condemnation of the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist State of Israel against the Palestinian people, and the blockade and interventionist actions promoted by the United States Government against Cuba.

We vindicate here the words of the Cuban National Hero José Martí: Homeland is humanity, the statement concluded.

The Union of Journalists of Cuba (UPEC) took advantage of the occasion to present the Dignity and Master awards to the pan-Arab news network Al Mayadeen and the Telesur Channel respectively.

The recognitions were received by Wafica Ibrahim, advisor to Al Mayadeen and specialist in Latin America, and Patricia Villegas, director of Telesur, the latter also deserving of the Félix Elmusa Distinction.

Both colleagues reaffirmed their gratitude to Cuba for being a symbol for so many figures on the planet and the commitment to continue on the front line of battle to better communicate and make the truth of the peoples who resist the imperial yoke reach more and more people.