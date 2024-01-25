Havana, Cuba.- The Meliá Las Américas hotel received the HolidayCheck Award 2024, an important award that places the resort as the best in Cuba for the German market.

According to the HolidayCheck web platform, the facility has 91 percent recommendations and a general rating of 5.2 out of a maximum of six. To award the prize, the opinions left by the site’s users from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023 were collected.

In each region, only 10 hotels reach the HolidayCheck Award each year, which confirms the excellent positioning of Meliá Las Américas among German travelers and the high quality of the services in this adults-only all-inclusive.

Located on the beachfront of Cuba’s most important resort, Varadero, Meliá Las Américas is a five-star accommodation focused on guests over 18 years of age, perfect for those seeking relaxation, beautiful landscapes and first-class service.

It is close to the Plaza América Convention Center and has direct access to the Varadero Golf Club; facility that allows it to function as the venue for important events related to that sport.

Its distribution in a central building and bungalows guarantees wonderful views of the sea or the sports areas; with the possibility of more exclusive experiences of choosing The Level area, where personalized services are offered.