Havana, Cuba.- The Ernesto Lecuona Hall at the Alicia Alonso Gran Teatro in Havana includes as of this Friday an oil portrait of the emblematic musician, who was considered the most widely spread Cuban composer globally.

The image, made by artist Amaury Palacios, from the eastern city of Manzanillo, and described by the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC) as an “ornament and major symbol,” will remain in that space dedicated to Ernesto Lecuona and the chamber music, and one of the main venues of the National Lyric Theater.

The BNC is planning a tribute to the author of iconic songs such as “Andalucia,” “Malagueña,” “Siempre en mi corazon,” “La comparsa,” “El crisantemo,” “Mariposa” and “Siboney,” the zarzuelas “Rosa la China,” “Maria la O,” “El Cafetal,” and more than 176 pieces for piano.

The tribute to the musician, who was born on August 6, 1895, is taking place this Friday.

It is also organized by the National Museum of Dance in Havana and with a representation of professionals of the lyrical genre, and will address the relationship between Lecuona’s compositions and dance.