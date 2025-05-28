Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 31st edition of the Havana International Poetry Festival begins today, honoring the memory of Cuba’s National Hero, José Martí.

The event, which will run until the 31st, will feature poets from Cuba, China, the United States, the Netherlands, Serbia, Africa, and countries from Latin America.

The program includes the Meeting of Poets for Peace in Defense of Humanity, which will take place at the National Library and will focus on Palestine and the pursuit of peace.

The Ministry of Culture will host a commemoration of José Martí this Monday, with the presence of historian and journalist Pedro Pablo Rodríguez, a researcher of Martí’s work.

In an interview for national television, Alex Pausides, a poet and the festival’s president, announced that the main venue for the event will be the Dulce María Loynaz Cultural Center.

On Thursday, the National Library will host an event to discuss Martí’s Vindication of Cuba, and later a reading of poems dedicated to peace, freedom, justice, and the Palestinian people.

As part of the festival activities, the poets will tour schools, neighborhoods, and organizations in the Scientific Pole, including the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and the Finlay Institute of Vaccines.

According to Pausides, poets should be present in the book and engaged with their readers.

Regarding the Poetry School, he stated that it is one of the most remarkable initiatives of the festival, those that can yield the most results, allowing poets to impact and engage with children, educators, and librarians to foster a passion for poetry and literary creation.