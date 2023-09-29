Havana, Cuba.- The French Ambassador to Cuba, Laurent Burin Des Roziers, toured today in the Cuban city of Cienfuegos institutions of great social and cultural value, founded by French settlers in 1819.

The diplomat was accompanied by Jean-Marc Liger, Director of the French Development Agency (ADF) in Cuba; Maya Lama, Project Manager of the AFD; and other officials of that French agency.

As part of his visit, he learned the particularities of the collaboration between France and Cienfuegos, with several local development projects linked to the French Development Agency and the Cuba France Cooperation organization.

The visitors were able to see some of the results of 17 years of work and links of decentralized cooperation with France. They also learned about a project to promote the use of clean energy, which will provide friendly electrical service to Cayo Carenas, the only inhabited islet in Jagua Bay. This project will be supported by the French Electrical Workers Foundation.

Burin Des Roziers noted that there has been very intense economic cooperation since the visit of the President of France, François Hollande to Cuba in 2015, and of the President of Cuba Raúl Castro to France in 2016. Since then, the AFD has many projects in Cuba regarding health, agriculture, energy and drinking water, especially in Cienfuegos.

El diplomático además visitó la Escuela de Autismo Vilma Espín Guillois, en cuya reparación capital se invirtieron fondos territoriales y un donativo cercano a los 20 mil euros a través de la Asociación Cuba Francia Cooperación y del Socorro Popular Francés.

The diplomat also visited the Vilma Espín Guillois Autism School, for which territorial funds and a donation close to 20 thousand euros were invested in capital repair through the Cuba France Cooperation Association and the French Popular Aid.

He also toured the Joseph Tantete Dubruiller School of Restoration Trades, which today celebrates its 15 years of founding. This educational institution’s trains the artisans who work in the rescue of the historic urban center of the city of Cienfuegos, declared Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2005.