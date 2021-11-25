Havana, Cuba.- The Fidel Castro Ruz Center, aimed at the study and dissemination of the thought and work of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, will be inaugurated today, five years after his physical disappearance.

On December 27, 2016, the National Assembly of People’s Power passed the Law 23 “On the use of the name and figure of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro” and endorsed the exceptional nature of the creation of the institution.

The inauguration will be the central national activity for the celebration and will take place at the center itself, located in the Vedado neighborhood in Havana, where the La Colmenita Children’s Theater Company will stage a play created for the opening.