Havana, Cuba.- The secretary of the National Assembly of the People’s Power of Cuba (Parliament), Homero Acosta Álvarez, received Mario Lubetkin, deputy director general and regional representative for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Organization for Food and Agriculture (FAO).

On Twitter, the Assembly shared images of the meeting held at the National Capitol, the seat of the legislature, as part of a two-day visit made by the FAO representative to the island.

The day before, Lubetkin met with the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and learned of the gratitude of the largest island in the Antilles for the accompaniment in the goal of achieving sovereignty food.

With 195 members, FAO works in more than 130 countries with the goal of achieving food security for all, and ensuring regular access to sufficient, good-quality food for an active and healthy life.