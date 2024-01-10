Sancti Spiritus, Sancti Spiritus.- Cuba’s Trinidad, Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is celebrating its 510th anniversary by reviving the ashes of its history, Tania Gutierrez, president of the Municipal People’s Power Assembly, said.

In preparations for the Solemn Assembly on the anniversary, scheduled for this month, the restoration works of historic elements and the contributions made to improve socio-cultural conditions in the communities and in the provincial capital itself were praised.

The local government official told Prensa Latina that more than five centuries after the founding of Cuba’s third village, its culture is preserved and cultivated with the broad participation of its inhabitants, a significant element of the so-called Museum City of the Caribbean.

The conservation and renovation work undertaken by specialists and the love of its inhabitants have made this colonial village the best preserved not only in Cuba, but also in the Americas.

Among authorities’ goals is to maintain, expand and save all autochthonous traditions from the colony and those those that have been enriched by the formative life of the new generations.

On the occasion, more than 300 actions have been taken in social and economic sectors.

The communities of the mountains and plains show their rebirth, with renovated buildings for education, health care and recreation centers, she said.