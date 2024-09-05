Share

Havana City, Cuba.- The Vice Prime Minister of Cuba, Inés María Chapman Waugh, chaired the second day of the meeting of the presidency of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC, for its acronym in Spanish), which include the prelude to the 10th Congress of the organization.

Until this Friday, the provincial executives will evaluate at the UNEAC headquarters approaches and agreements of the previous Congress, such as community work, the culture-tourism link, artistic education, the development of music and the plastic arts, among others.

This Wednesday, in the presence of Alpidio Alonso Grau, Minister of Culture, and Marta Bonet, President of UNEAC, they also debated issues demanded by writers and artists, as well as the proposed actions to reach the 10th Congress in November with concrete responses to the delegates and the members.

Alonso acknowledged the organization’s efforts to seek solutions to the problems of artistic and literary creation. He also highlighted the role of UNEAC, not only in the cultural universe in its commitment to the highest quality art, but also in the social service that has accompanied it since its creation.

For his part, Miguel Barnet, Honorary President of UNEAC, said that it is up to the organization to maintain a constant battle against cultural colonization and the influence of genres and movements lacking value, perceived today in various areas of society.

The UNEAC will hold its 10th Congress next November, as a space that aims at being a platform that generates proposals to confront cultural colonization and contribute to defending the most genuine aspects of Cuban art and culture.